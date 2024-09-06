Denver PWM LLC Sells 165 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Denver PWM LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DDFG Inc grew its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.