Denver PWM LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 0.6% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,604,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 179.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 81,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HELO opened at $59.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.