Denver PWM LLC Invests $82,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $211,237. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Etsy stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

