Denver PWM LLC Invests $64,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.