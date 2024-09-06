Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,270,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 441,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

