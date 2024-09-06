DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.63 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $20.63 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00075522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007191 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.