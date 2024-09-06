DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

