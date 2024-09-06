David Bortolussi Purchases 490,906 Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) Stock

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) insider David Bortolussi acquired 490,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.59 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$2,744,164.54 ($1,866,778.60).
a2 Milk Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
About a2 Milk
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.