David Bortolussi Purchases 490,906 Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) Stock

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) insider David Bortolussi acquired 490,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.59 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$2,744,164.54 ($1,866,778.60).

a2 Milk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

