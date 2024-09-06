Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

