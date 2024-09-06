Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.61

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $12.99. Daktronics shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 139,907 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Daktronics Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

