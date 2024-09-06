Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.9 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,849. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

