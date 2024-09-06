Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $55.93 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,046.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,747,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

