Currency Exchange International (CXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.26 million during the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Shares of TSE:CXI opened at C$24.57 on Friday. Currency Exchange International has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$27.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

