CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Jonathan Huberman Sells 12,936 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 12,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $21,473.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,314. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

