CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 134,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 958,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CureVac from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $613.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

