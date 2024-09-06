crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $71.26 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00273455 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 71,411,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,411,496 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 73,221,717.7501127. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99704786 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,854,703.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

