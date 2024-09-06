Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.98 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $5.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00039289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

