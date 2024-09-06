Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $138.84 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

