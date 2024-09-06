Craig Hallum Cuts Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $2.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

