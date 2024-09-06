Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Couchbase updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $809.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

