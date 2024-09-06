Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 1239756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

