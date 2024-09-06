Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.