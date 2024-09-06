Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Get Corpay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Stock Down 2.3 %

Corpay stock opened at $304.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.