Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 352,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

