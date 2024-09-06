Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $589,084.34 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,787,841 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,659,966.19580504 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02450585 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $514,971.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

