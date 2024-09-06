Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $308.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.26.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.