Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.17 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $279.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

