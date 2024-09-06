Columbia Asset Management Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

