Columbia Asset Management Purchases 502 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.