Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

