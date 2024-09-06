Columbia Asset Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $683.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.07 and a 200-day moving average of $633.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
