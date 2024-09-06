Columbia Asset Management Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.77.

PSA stock opened at $341.17 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $347.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

