Columbia Asset Management Acquires 64 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $270.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,519,460. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

