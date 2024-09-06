Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,014.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

