Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.1%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.89 and last traded at $71.13. 2,862,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,114,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.17.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $307.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after purchasing an additional 814,779 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

