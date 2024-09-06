CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) – Greenridge Global lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNFinance in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CNFinance’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

CNFinance Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $0.91 on Friday. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 874.07, a quick ratio of 436.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

