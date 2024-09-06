CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $1,629,381.87 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

