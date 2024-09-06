CLS (LON:CLI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

CLS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £350.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.10 ($1.70). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.48.

CLS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. CLS’s payout ratio is -1,538.46%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

