Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

