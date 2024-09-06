Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Ciena Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

