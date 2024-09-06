Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

