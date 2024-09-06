CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. CHS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
CHS Company Profile
