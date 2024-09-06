CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of CHSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239. CHS has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.
CHS Company Profile
