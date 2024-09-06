CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239. CHS has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

