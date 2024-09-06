Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Raymond James

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.3 %
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
