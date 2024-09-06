China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
