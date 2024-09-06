Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $211.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

