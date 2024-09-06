Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 733 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP opened at $177.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

