Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 4.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $165,543,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $89,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 635,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 217,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

COP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

