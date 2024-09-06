Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 619,784 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Certara by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Certara by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Certara by 1.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Certara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Certara by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

