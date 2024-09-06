Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $15.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $380.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.20.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

